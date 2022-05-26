Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 648 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.80. 303,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143,561. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

