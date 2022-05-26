Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $128,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,457,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.11. 3,210,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.38 and its 200-day moving average is $531.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.