Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,401,982 shares of company stock valued at $192,012,966. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.88. 273,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,986,492. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

