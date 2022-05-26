Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Trading Down 6.2%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. 436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.