Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Short Interest Up 1,180.7% in May

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,600 shares, an increase of 1,180.7% from the April 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Logan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS LPHHF remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Logan Group has a one year low of 0.88 and a one year high of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.88.

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.

