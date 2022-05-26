Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Up 2,540.0% in May

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 2,540.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LZRFY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. 3,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,839. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

