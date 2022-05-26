Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Shares Down 7.7%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 50,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 823,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy makes up 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.
Locafy Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCFY)
