Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Shares Down 7.7%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 50,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 823,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy makes up 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Locafy Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCFY)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

