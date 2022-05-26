Lobstex Market Capitalization Reaches $282,291.30 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $282,291.30 and $20.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,545,962 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

