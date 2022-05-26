LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Stephens

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stephens from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.82.

RAMP stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 241,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 478,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 313,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 112,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

