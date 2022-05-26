LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.82.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

