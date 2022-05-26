LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LiveRamp updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in LiveRamp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in LiveRamp by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

