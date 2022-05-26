LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. LiveRamp updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 29.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 241,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 478,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 56.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 313,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 112,803 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

