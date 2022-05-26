LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $18.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $14.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.31. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at $878,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $600,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LivePerson by 29.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LivePerson by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LivePerson by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.