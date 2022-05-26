Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Lowered by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up about 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $263.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.71 and its 200-day moving average is $272.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

