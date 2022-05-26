Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $724.31 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

