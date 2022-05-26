Liquity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $984,841.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004589 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $97.04 million and $984,841.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 183.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,809.50 or 1.45124286 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 506% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00501745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00031236 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,682,954 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

