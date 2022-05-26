Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.26. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1,307 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market cap of $505.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

