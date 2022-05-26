Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Roger Jeffs Buys 28,000 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,480.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.33. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,161 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 518,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

