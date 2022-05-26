Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.89 on Monday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

