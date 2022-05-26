Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.08.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $128,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $21,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.