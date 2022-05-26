Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading 10.7% Higher

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.88. 311,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,366,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.