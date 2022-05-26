Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 31% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $143,366.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00228599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016602 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006530 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

