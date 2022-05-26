LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.66.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.
About LifeVantage (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
