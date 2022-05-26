LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.