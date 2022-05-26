Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $244.01. 2,641,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,319. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.19 and a 200-day moving average of $251.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

