Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

TFC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. 7,792,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,385,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

