Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 1.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,205. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $345.33 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

