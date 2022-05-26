Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 493,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.68.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

