Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $77.64. 3,618,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

