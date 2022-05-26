Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 90.9% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,767. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.16. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $206.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

