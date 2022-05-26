Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,971,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.45. 4,050,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

