Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,792 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $6,676,572. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.72. The stock had a trading volume of 188,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $111.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

