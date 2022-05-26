Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $12.30 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

