LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Director Acquires $21,663.00 in Stock

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,663.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,498,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,763. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LianBio alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 120,000 shares of LianBio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $315,600.00.

Shares of LIAN opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75. LianBio has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.75). Equities analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LianBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LianBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.19.

About LianBio (Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.