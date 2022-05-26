Leslie B. Daniels Buys 5,000 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 5,000 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RDW stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

