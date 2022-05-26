Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Down 96.4% in May

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the April 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,152. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 604,118 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 254,241 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

