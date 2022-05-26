Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for about 2.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.10% of Lennar worth $36,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Lennar by 131.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after buying an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,317,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of LEN traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.73. 2,141,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,526. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.