Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

