Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Gladstone Investment makes up 0.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $496.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.