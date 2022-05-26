Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 968 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 11,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,352. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 53.09%.

In related news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 over the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MAIN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

