Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,763. Leading Edge Materials has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

About Leading Edge Materials (Get Rating)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

