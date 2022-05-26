LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Lowered to $135.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of LCII stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $116.24. 6,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

