Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.78

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.78 and traded as low as $27.82. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

