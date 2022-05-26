Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Up to $65.18

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.18, but opened at $69.03. Lantheus shares last traded at $64.76, with a volume of 6,732 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $74,308.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,551 shares of company stock worth $7,143,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

