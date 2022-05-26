Landbox 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Landbox has a total market cap of $76,317.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 190.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,446.60 or 1.40186840 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 505.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00502315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

