Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,318,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,973 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $18.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $505.76. 13,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,326. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $494.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

