Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $23.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $510.73. 35,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,326. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

