Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 687,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,149,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.09.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $247.40 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.61.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

