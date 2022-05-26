L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Trimmed by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.80. 16,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

