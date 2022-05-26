K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.30) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €27.53 ($29.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.04. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €9.51 ($10.11) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($38.78). The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.71.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.