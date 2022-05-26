Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $138,700.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,322.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 829,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 147,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 59,236 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

